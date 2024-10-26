Elon Musk Was In Contact With Vladimir Putin For 2 Years: Report

Elon Musk, the world's richest man and an important figure in Donald Trump's US presidential election campaign, has maintained consistent contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the past two years, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal reported that discussions between Elon Musk and Vladimir Putin have covered topics from personal matters to key geopolitical issues. Citing insights from current and former officials across the US, Europe and Russia, the report states that the Russian President allegedly requested Elon Musk to refrain from activating his Starlink satellite internet service over Taiwan — reportedly at the behest of Chinese President and close Putin ally, Xi Jinping.

The implications of this undisclosed channel of communication are substantial. Mr Musk's involvement in critical sectors such as space and communication places him at the centre of US security interests. His company SpaceX, for instance, is responsible for launching satellites crucial to US national security, and his Starlink communications system plays a major role in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Elon Musk also owns social media platform X (formerly Twitter), that has reportedly been exploited for Russian disinformation efforts, claimed a report in The Guardian.

The tech billionaire's influence on the US administration could deepen if Donald Trump wins the presidential election. With substantial financial contributions to Trump's campaign and regular appearances at rallies, Elon Musk's role in a future administration may include heading a government commission on efficiency — a suggestion previously floated by the Republican candidate.

“This is a story about oligarch capture of the US,” said Fiona Hill, former senior director for European and Russian affairs in the Trump administration, adding. “If people like Musk get Trump re-elected, they'll expect all kinds of regulatory gifts in their favour.”

She also said that “loads of militaries around the world” heavily rely on Elon Musk's systems.

The Wall Street Journal report stated that the scale of Elon Musk's contacts with Vladimir Putin has been a closely guarded secret, with even senior members of the Joe Biden administration being unaware of it. Musk is yet to respond to these revelations.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin's only direct communication with Elon Musk was a single conversation with Vladimir Putin, touching on space and current and future technologies. Peskov denied any regular contact between Elon Musk and Russian officials.