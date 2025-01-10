Elon Musk Was Asked If He Believes In God, He Said...

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has revealed he is open to the "idea of God", but his views remain shaped by a physics-based perspective of reality. The Tesla CEO, in a January 10 interview with German leader Alice Wiedel, shared his thoughts on the existence of a higher power.

"I'm open to believing in things proportionate to the information that I receive," Musk said, when asked if he believed in God. He elaborated, explaining his perspective as rooted in a "physics view of reality," adding, "I'm just open to the idea of God."

Musk reflected on the origins of the universe, suggesting that the concept of God could apply to the creation of the cosmos. "If you say, where did the universe come from? How is it created? I suppose there would be some entity that you could call God. I don't know," the SpaceX CEO admitted.

But Musk also drew a distinction between a creative entity and a moral observer. He questioned whether such an entity is watching over our daily actions and passing moral judgment. "That doesn't appear to be the case because, you know, at least there's some very evil things that happen in the world," he said. "If there's someone observing us on a moral basis continually, then it does seem odd that some very evil things are allowed to occur."

Despite his uncertainties, Musk said, "Maybe that is the case. I don't know what I learned. And as I learn more, I aspire to change my views to match what I learned."

Die Unterhaltung mit Elon Musk im Video - mit deutschen Untertiteln. Jetzt reinschauen! #MuskWeidel pic.twitter.com/amAn0sh8fa — Alice Weidel (@Alice_Weidel) January 9, 2025

Last year, Musk described himself as a "cultural Christian" during an interview with psychologist and author Jordan Peterson. While not a "particularly religious person", Musk said he believed in the wisdom of Christian teachings, particularly the principle of "turning the other cheek."

Talking with Jordan in 5 mins https://t.co/crPsOx93rB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2024

Musk said that Christian beliefs "result in the greatest happiness for humanity, considering not just the present, but all future humans... I'm actually a big believer in the principles of Christianity. I think they're very good."