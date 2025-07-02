"Credit Where It's Due": Musk's Praise For Trump Amid Latest Feud

Amid escalating tensions with Donald Trump over his flagship "One Big, Beautiful Bill", billionaire Elon Musk praised the US President's negotiating skills on Wednesday, after the Republican leader claimed that Israel was ready to agree to a peace deal with Hamas to pause conflict in Gaza.

"Credit where credit is due. @realDonaldTrump has successfully resolved several serious conflicts around the world," Musk wrote on X, posting a screenshot of Trump's Truth Social post announcing the truce deal.

Credit where credit is due. @realDonaldTrump has successfully resolved several serious conflicts around the world. pic.twitter.com/0EyHHy5Gfo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2025

Earlier today, Trump said his representatives had met with Israeli officials about the raging conflict in Gaza, ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington next week. "Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalise the 60-Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War," he wrote.

The American leader said representatives of Qatar and Egypt, mediators in the conflict, would deliver "this final proposal."

"I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better -- IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE," he added.

Trump earlier on Tuesday said he would be "very firm" with Netanyahu when they meet on July 7. The end of Israel's 12-day war with Iran -- which followed a US bombing mission on Tehran's nuclear sites -- has provided a window of opportunity for a deal, with Trump keen to add another peace agreement to a series of recent deals he has brokered.

'Negotiator-in-Chief' Trump

President Trump has often boasted about his superior negotiation skills. Before being elected for his second term in the White House, Trump vowed to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine in "24 hours" after taking charge as President. He also claimed he would resolve the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

After imposing his "Liberation Day" duties, he mocked tariff-hit nations, saying that they were ready to do anything while trying to "negotiate" trade deals with him.

Trump also said that his intervention and threats to cut off trade talks averted a major conflict between India and Pakistan after terrorists killed 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in April-- a claim India denies.

He has also been credited for brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran after 12 days of military actions.