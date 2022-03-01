Ukraine Thanks Elon Musk For Starlink Amid Russian Invasion, His Reply

Elon Musk previously donated 50 satellite terminals to restore the internet in Tonga (File)

Amid continuous attacks by Russia, Ukraine on Monday received Starlink satellite internet terminals from Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Taking to Twitter, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov shared a photograph of a truck loaded with the terminals. "Starlink - here. Thanks, @elonmusk," he tweeted.

"You are most welcome," responded Musk.

You are most welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2022

The move came after the minister urged Mr Musk to provide Starlink stations in war-hit Ukraine where internet services were disrupted following military operations by Russia.

"While you try to colonize Mars -- Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space -- Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations," Mr Fedorov had tweeted at the SpaceX CEO.

The billionaire previously donated 50 satellite terminals to restore the internet in Tonga, whose telecommunications network was severely disrupted by a tsunami this year.

The Starlink services provide access to broadband internet connections across the world. The company on Friday launched a further 50 Starlink satellites and many more are slated to be put into Earth's orbit.

