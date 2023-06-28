Elon Musk Birthday Special: Pics From Tesla Boss' Impromptu Training Session

Elon Musk is celebrating his 52nd birthday today.

Tesla boss Elon Musk is celebrating his 52nd birthday today. The Tech billionaire is known for his on-point social media game. Now, some pictures of Mr Musk performing martial arts have cropped up on the Internet. For background, Mr Musk has challenged Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to a “cage fight.”

Coming back to the pictures shared by Lex Fridman, Host of Lex Fridman Podcast, Research Scientist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), on Twitter. Mr Fridman also shared a video training with Mark Zuckerberg.

In the latest post, Mr Fridman and Elon Musk are seen engaged in “an impromptu training session.”

Calling it “epic”, Mr Fridman said that he is impressed with Elon Musk's “strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground.”

He tweeted “I did an impromptu training session with Elon Musk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic.”

Pointing at Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk's martial arts skills, Mr Fridman added, “It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served far better if they train in martial arts but not fight in the cage. That said, as Elon says, the most entertaining outcome is the most likely... I'm there for them, no matter what.”

These pictures come days after a video of Mark Zuckerberg's Jiu-Jitsu training created a buzz on social media. Lex Fridman and Mr Zuckerberg, who is a noted martial arts enthusiast, are seen busy in the intense training session.

Sharing the video, Fridman wrote, "Here's a highlight video of Mark Zuckerberg and I training in jiu-jitsu. I look forward to training with Elon Musk as well. It's inspiring to see both Elon and Mark taking on the martial arts journey.”

Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg after a person, on Twitter, pointed out that Facebook might be developing a competitor to Twitter.