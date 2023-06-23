Andrew Tate Offers To Train Elon Musk For Cage Match: 'You Will Not Lose'

Andrew Tate has offered to train Elon Musk.

You must be living under a rock, if you haven't heard about Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's “cage match”. It all started after Elon Musk responded to a user on Twitter about the news that Facebook might be developing a competitor to Twitter.

Now, Andrew Tate has offered to train Elon Musk. The former kickboxing champion, in a tweet, said, "I will train you, Elon Musk. You will not lose." For context, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg is a noted martial arts enthusiast.

A screenshot was shared on Twitter. It read, "Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines. But now, we can restore honour with a strike at the enemy clan's leader. I will train you, Elon Musk. You will not lose."

okay submarine is over new thing is that andrew tate is offering to train musk to fight zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/B34ge8k32G — jenny_tightpants???? (@halomancer1) June 22, 2023

Now, let us focus on the post shared by Elon Musk that stated the whole discussion. The Tesla boss, replying to the user, said, “I am sure Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options. At least it will be 'sane'. Was worried there for a moment."

To this, when the person said that Elon Musk should be careful as Mark Zuckerberg does “ju jitsu now", he replied, "I am up for a cage match if he is lol."

Well, it didn't end here. Mark Zuckerberg, who loves to share snippets from his martial arts diaries, asked Elon Musk to "send me the location."

To this, Elon Musk said, “Vegas Octagon”.

He added, “I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”