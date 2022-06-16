Elon Musk To Address Twitter Employees For First Time At 9.30 pm Today

Elon Musk is trying to buy Twitter for $44 billion.

Elon Musk is today expected to speak to Twitter employees for the first time since launching a $44 billion takeover bid in April, reports Reuters. The Tesla CEO will interact with Twitter employees during a company-wide meeting at 9.30 pm IST today.

During the meeting, Musk will take questions directly from the Twitter staff, the report said.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Musk would attend the company all-hands meeting this week.

Ever since Musk's takeover bid, many Twitter employees have expressed concerns that the billionaire's erratic behavior could destabilise the social media company's business, and hurt it financially.

Last week, Musk warned Twitter that he might walk away from his deal to acquire the company, if it failed to provide the data on spam and fake accounts that he seeks.

Musk, the world's richest person according to Forbes magazine, is trying to buy Twitter for $44 billion.

Earlier this month, Musk had said that Tesla employees were required to be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week, closing the door on any remote work. "If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned," he said.

(with agency inputs)