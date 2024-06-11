Elon Musk Threatens Company iPhone Ban Over Apple-OpenAI Deal

Elon Musk said that deal between Apple and OpenAI is "unacceptable security violation".

Tesla and SpaceX tycoon Elon Musk lashed out Monday at a partnership between OpenAI and Apple, saying the threat to data security will make him ban iPhones at his companies.

"Apple has no clue what's actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They're selling you down the river," Musk said in a post on X, which he also owns.

If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2024

