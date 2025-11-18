"Copy Cat": Elon Musk Jabs Jeff Bezos Over New AI Platform Launch

Elon Musk has taken a dig at Jeff Bezos, calling him a "copycat," a jab he used in the past whenever the Amazon co-founder entered a tech domain where the Tesla CEO was already a dominant force.

Shortly after Bezos announced his upcoming artificial intelligence platform, Musk wrote on X, "Haha no way," followed by a laughing emoji, then posted "copy" along with a cat emoji.

Haha no way ????



Copy ???? https://t.co/TG8UMrWwQr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2025

This was not the first time Musk accused Bezos of being a "copycat." He made the same remark earlier when Bezos revealed plans to build internet-beaming satellites to compete with Musk's SpaceX and then again when Amazon bought Zoox, a self-driving car startup, to challenge Tesla.

From space exploration to satellite internet and now artificial intelligence, the two billionaires have long been rivals on multiple fronts. Musk's xAI launched its own Grok model and is competing with OpenAI and Google. Now, Bezos's new venture, Project Prometheus, enters the fray.

Project Prometheus marks Bezos's first major operational role since stepping down as Amazon CEO four years ago. The company will be co-led by former Google X scientist Vik Bajaj, who has worked closely with Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Bezos will work alongside Bajaj, co-founder of Verily and Foresite Labs, as CEO of Project Prometheus.

The venture has already raised $6.2 billion, partly from Bezos himself, making it one of the richest and most heavily funded startups at such an early stage anywhere in the world, according to the NY Times.

Project Prometheus is going to build AI products for engineering and manufacturing in fields like computers, aerospace, and automobiles.

The startup has already hired nearly 100 people, including researchers who were recruited from leading AI firms such as OpenAI, DeepMind, and Meta.