Elon Musk Takes A Dig At Instagram, Says Its Users Have IQ Less Than 100

Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently took a dig at Instagram, which is owned by Meta. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Mr Musk criticised the photo-sharing platform for allowing unrestricted sign-ups and claimed that its users have an intelligence quotient (IQ) level below 100. He mocked the social media app and suggested that its user lack intelligence.

"They should really get rid of that 100 IQ maximum limit for creating an account on Instagram," Mr Musk tweeted on Monday.

Notably, Mr Musk's recent dig at Instagram, which was delivered sarcastically, had no factual basis as there is no IQ limit to join Instagram. He also did not provide any explanation for his claim that Instagram users have a low IQ.

But when the Twitter CEO made fun of Instagram users, some commenters were upset and recommended implementing an IQ limit on Twitter. Some people also complained about paying for the blue verification badge, while some suggested that the founder of SpaceX and Tesla should buy the photo-sharing app.

"Elon, you should purchase Instagram!" wrote one user. "Twitter is not better !!!" commented another.

"You could introduce a 100 IQ threshold for Twitter Blue subscribers," suggested a third. "You speak so much about Facebook and Instagram but I've never heard Mark Zuckerberg speak any ill against Twitter. I know my GOAT," expressed fourth.

Meanwhile, Mr Musk and Twitter also made headlines recently after the logo of the micro-blogging site was changed from the blue bird to the logo of Shiba Inu or Doge which is the mascot of the digital currency Dogecoin. As more and more users started asking questions why the logo was changed, Mr Musk posted two tweets, presenting a humorous take on his move.

One of his tweets shows the face of the 'Doge' meme riding a car while a police officer supposedly checks the driving license which displays the 'old' blue bird logo. Doge tells the cop "that's an old photo". Then, in another tweet, Mr Musk shared a screenshot of an old conversation with a user who asked him to "buy Twitter and change the bird logo to a doge". He said in the tweet it's done "as promised".