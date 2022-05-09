'There Are No Angels In War': Elon Musk Slams Russian Space Chief

Earlier in the day, Elon Musk dropped a cryptic tweet about death. (FILE)

Elon Musk on Monday hit back at Russian space chief Dmitry Rogozin. The tech billionaire shared on Twitter screenshots of what he alleged to be a statement by Mr Rogozin to the state media. “There are no angels in war,” wrote Mr Musk.

Dmitry Rogozin, as per the post, said that Elon Musk was actively supporting the "fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment" during the ongoing war.

There are no angels in war — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Mr Musk has also offered a translation of the statement and wrote, “The word “Nazi” doesn't mean what he seems to think it does.”

The statement attributed to Mr Rogozin read, “From the testimony of the captured commander of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Dmitry Koryankov, it turns out that the Internet terminals of Elon Musk's Starlink satellite company were delivered to the militants of the Nazi Azov Battalion and the Ukrainian Marines in Mariupol by military helicopters. According to our information, the delivery of the Starlink equipment was carried out by the Pentagon. Elon Musk, thus, is involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment. And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult -- no matter how much you'll play the fool.”

The word “Nazi” doesn't mean what he seems to think it does pic.twitter.com/pk9SQhBOsG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Earlier in the day, Elon Musk dropped a cryptic tweet about death, leading to speculations about Russian threats directed towards him. “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowing ya,” he wrote.

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

The Tesla boss has been extremely vocal about his support for Ukraine since Russia's invasion of the country in February, this year. Mr Musk had extended his support to the country by sending in his Starlink terminals.