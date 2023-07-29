Watch: Elon Musk Shares Aerial View Of Twitter Headquarters With 'X' Logo

Elon Musk has also shared another video which was recorded from inside a car.

Twitter boss Elon Musk has shared an aerial video of the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. In the clip, which was shared on the micro-blogging platform, we can see the new logo ‘X' mounted on the top of the building.

Along with the clip, Mr Musk wrote, “Our HQ in San Francisco tonight.”

Our HQ in San Francisco tonight pic.twitter.com/VQO2NoX9Tz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2023

The video comes at a time when the city of San Francisco has launched an investigation into the letter ‘X' logo installed on the downtown building.

According to the city officials, a person (or a company) needs to take permission before changing any sign board or logo, reported news agency Associated Press.

“Any replacement letters or symbols would require a permit to ensure consistency with the historic nature of the building and to make sure additions are safely attached to the sign. Planning review and approval is also necessary for the installation of this sign. The city is opening a complaint and initiating an investigation,” an official was quoted as saying.

Elon Musk has also shared another video which was recorded from inside a car.

The aerial view video has created alot of buzz on social media. A few users have compared it with the superhero film Batman.

Its like Batman — CryptoRGreen ⚡ (@CryptoRgreen) July 29, 2023

Echoing a similar sentiment, another added, “It gives Batman vibes.”

It gives Batman vibes ???? — Ajay Kashyap (@EverythingAjay) July 29, 2023

A user said that it is “magical”.

“Beauty at its peak,” read a comment.

Beauty at its peak — LIGHT OF THE WORLD (@expensivesam1) July 29, 2023

The Tesla Boss, before this, shared a picture of the letter ‘X' projected on Twitter headquarters.

The Twitter logo was changed last week. After the logo went live, CEO Linda Yaccarino said, “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centred in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we're just beginning to imagine.”

X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we're just beginning to imagine. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023

Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion last October.