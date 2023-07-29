Why Twitter Is Being Investigated For Installing New Logo On San Francisco Office

Elon Musk's Twitter logo rebranding became the talk of the town. Earlier this week, the iconic blue bird was replaced by the letter ‘X'. Now, the city of San Francisco has launched an investigation into the giant logo that was installed on top of Twitter headquarters (downtown building).

As per city officials, if a company is planning to change a sign or replace a logo they need to first take permission “ for design and safety reasons”, reported news agency AP.

A spokesperson for the Department of Building Inspection said, “Any replacement letters or symbols would require a permit to ensure consistency with the historic nature of the building and to make sure additions are safely attached to the sign.”

He added, “Planning review and approval is also necessary for the installation of this sign. The city is opening a complaint and initiating an investigation.”

Elon Musk — who bought Twitter for $44 billion last October — announced last week that the logo will be changed. After ‘X' went live on Monday, CEO Linda Yaccarino, in a series of tweets, said, “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centred in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we're just beginning to imagine.”

She added, “It's an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.”

Ms Yaccarino added, “For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfil our great potential. X will do that and more. We've already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we're just getting started.”

“There's absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything. Elon Musk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world,” she concluded.

The Tesla boss also shared a picture of the letter ‘X' projected on the Twitter headquarters.