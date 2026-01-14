Elon Musk Seeks Full Custody Of Son Amid Ashley St Clair's Pro-Transgender Comments

Elon Musk declared on X (formerly Twitter) that he plans to file for full custody of his son, Romulus, shared with conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair. Musk made the announcement after a user suggested he take legal action following St Clair's public apology to the trans community.

Musk justified the move by claiming her changed stance implied she might "transition a one-year-old boy," though St. Clair made no such statement.

"I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy," Musk wrote in the reply.

St Clair was responding to a user who asked her to address her 'blatant transphobia' in the past. "I feel immense guilt for my role. And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son's sister more pain," St Clair wrote,, allegedly referring to Musk's daughter Vivian, who is transgender.

"Idrk how to make amends for many of these things but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans community that I've hurt," she added.

St Clair apologised for her previous statements, adding that even her reply would eventually become 'right wing hysteria'.

I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2026

Elon Musk And Ashley St Clair

In February last year, St Clair took to X to announce that Musk was the father of her child. The conservative activist said she kept the birth secret for five months to protect the child's 'privacy and safety'.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father," she wrote, captioning her post with the Latin phrase "Alea lacta est" (The die is cast).

A few months later, St Clair claimed on a podcast that she was experiencing significant financial challenges after Musk allegedly reduced the monthly payments from $100,000 to $40,000, and later to $20,000.

The influencer claimed that Musk slid into her DMs in May 2023. The two reportedly met in person later that month when St Clair's boss, Seth Dillon, CEO of Babylon Bee, interviewed Musk.