Elon Musk Says Epstein "Tried To Get Him To His Island", But He Refused

Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday said sex offender Jeffrey Epstein "tried to get" him to the US Virgin Islands - where many women said Epstein abused them - but he refused. Musk's remarks come a day after he was named in the highly controversial Jeffrey Epstein files, among other high-profile figures like Bill Gates and Trump ally Steve Bannon.

"Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit," Musk said in a post on X.

He also asserted that anyone "pushing the false narrative deserves complete contempt".

The new batch of a six-page document, released by Democratic lawmakers on Saturday, showed an itinerary noting a tentative trip by Musk on December 6, 2014, to Epstein's island. A note on the schedule - next to Musk's name - mentioned, "Is this still happening?" However, it was unclear from the documents whether Musk had made the trip.

Shortly after, the tech billionaire denied the claims.

"This is false," he said.

Every few months the media makes up new lies to attack Elon Musk. Now they are trying to link his name to Epstein Island.



The document also mentioned a breakfast planned with Steve Bannon, an influential Donald Trump ally, on February 16, 2019. A tentative breakfast with Bill Gates on December 5, 2014, was also mentioned.

The Democratic lawmakers also called on the US Justice Department to release all the Epstein files - which the US President Donald Trump administration has refused. The Trump team has said that there was no "client list", contradicting long-standing conspiracy theories that Epstein was blackmailing elite figures, including powerful Democrats.

Musk has been criticising the Trump administration ever since a report alleged that Trump had written a birthday note to Epstein in 2003. In a now-deleted post, he had claimed that Trump's name appeared in the Epstein files, implying that it was the reason documents were still under wraps. The Tesla CEO later admitted the post "went too far".