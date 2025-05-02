"Buddha Needed For Buddhism?" Elon Musk On Stepping Back From DOGE

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday compared himself to Buddha when asked who would lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in his absence.

In a candid interaction with the media at the White House on Trump's 100 days in office, Musk said that just like Buddhism could continue without Buddha, DOGE would continue its work even without him. Asked who would head the department next, he said, "Is Buddha needed for Buddhism?"

DOGE, like Buddhism, doesn't need a specific leader to keep moving forward, he said. "Was it [Buddhism] not stronger after he [Buddha] passed away?"

Musk further said that even in his absence, DOGE will continue its federal cost-cutting efforts. "DOGE is a way of life. Like Buddhism," he added. Would he retain the title of senior advisor to President Donald Trump? Musk said, "I guess."

The billionaire also agreed that some key employees were "accidentally let go" during the process of eliminating the federal workforce.

DOGE, which initially decided to conclude its operations in July 2026 with a goal of cutting $1 trillion in government spending, has so far achieved about $160 billion in cuts, Musk said.

Asked if DOGE would finish its work by July 2026, he said, "If the president wants us to stick to that date, we'll stick to that date."

Talking about how many of the 100 DOGE employees will stay, he said, "Some will stay, some will not, as it is a volunteer organisation."

On whether DOGE would shut operations, Musk said, "No, I think it will gain momentum."

Musk's move away from DOGE came on the same day as The Wall Street Journal reported that the Tesla board was considering replacing him due to his commitment to the government.

Going forward, Musk said he was willing to contribute on average, one to two days a week, to DOGE, while giving the rest of his time to his business engagements. "As indefinitely, as long as the president wants me to do it," he said.

His status as a special government employee is also set to expire on May 30.