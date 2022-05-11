After Elon Musk's Taj Mahal Tweet, Mother Maye Shares Throwback Pictures Of Monument

She wrote about their family's previous tours to the Taj Mahal.

The spectacular architecture of the Taj Mahal is celebrated across the world, and there's no dearth of praises for this ancient monument. Now, there's a link that we've found between Elon Musk and the Taj Mahal, one of the wonders of the world located in Agra.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO's mother Maye Musk's recent tweets suggest that the Taj Mahal has left its mark in Musk family history too. Curious?

Elon Musk, recently, tweeted about his visit to the Taj Mahal in 2007. The Tesla CEO commented on a photo of the Red Fort in Agra and wrote, “It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world.”

Mr Musk's tweet was retweeted over 6,000 times and garnered almost 87,000 likes. It also grabbed the attention of his mother, Maye Musk.

Following up on her son's tweet, she wrote about their family's previous tours to the Taj Mahal. And, the history takes us back to the days of Mr Musk's grandparents.

Maye Musk posted two vintage photos and wrote, “In 1954, your grandparents flew to the Taj Mahal from South Africa, on their way to Australia. The only people to ever do this trip in a single-engine propeller plane, without a radio or GPS. Their motto ‘Live dangerously…. Carefully'.”

Mr Musk's grandparents had their share of adventure as they flew down to the Taj Mahal in their tiny propeller plane. But the craze for the Indian monument did not end there.

Maye Musk tweeted about her visit to the majestic Taj Mahal soon after her son visited it. The tweet read, “I went to the Taj Mahal in 2007, not in a tiny plane. It is beautiful.”

Later, Maye Musk corrected herself that she visited the Taj Mahal in 2012 and not 2007.

The Taj Mahal, built on the banks of the river Yamuna in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983.