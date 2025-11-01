Elon Musk Reveals Plan To Launch "Unforgettable" Flying Car Before Year-End

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed that he plans to unveil a flying car prototype before the end of the year, calling it the most unforgettable product launch in history. Musk made the revelation during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Friday.

The conversation began when Rogan asked Musk about the status of Tesla's long-promised second-generation Roadster, a model that has faced repeated delays since it was first announced, with the original launch target set for 2020. Musk took his time before responding, gradually steering the discussion towards his latest ambition.

"We're getting close to...," Musk said, pausing for a few seconds, "...demonstrating the prototype. One thing I can guarantee is that this product demo will be unforgettable."

At that point, Rogan appeared unsure what Musk was referring to, as the Tesla CEO had not yet disclosed that he was talking about a flying car. Curious, Rogan asked him how the demonstration would be unforgettable. Musk laughed and said, "Whether it's good or bad, it will be unforgettable."

Rogan pressed him to explain further, prompting Musk to reference one of his long-time friends and fellow tech entrepreneurs. "Well, you know, my friend Peter Thiel once reflected that the future was supposed to have flying cars, but we don't have flying cars," said Musk. Thiel, the cofounder of Palantir, has been a close associate of Musk's since their days together at PayPal.

As Rogan continued to question him, Musk hinted more directly at his intentions. "I mean, I think if Peter wants a flying car, we should be able to buy one," he said, suggesting that Tesla could be moving towards making the long-imagined concept a reality.

Rogan, clearly intrigued, asked whether Musk was "actively considering making an electric flying car." Musk, however, avoided giving away too much, replying that Rogan would have to wait for the demonstration to see for himself.

The podcaster pushed further, wondering if the vehicle might have a "retractable wing," but Musk refused to elaborate. "I can't do the unveil before the unveil," he said, adding that he believed "it has a shot at being the most memorable product unveil ever."

Musk concluded by saying that he hoped to showcase the flying car "before the end of the year," though he stressed that his timeline remained tentative.

Calling the technology "crazy," Musk added, "If you took all the James Bond cars and combined them, it's crazier than that."

Watch the podcast here:

Whether or not a flying car materialises by the end of the year, Musk's remarks have certainly sparked curiosity about Tesla's next move.