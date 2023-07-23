Elon Musk Reveals New Name For A Tweet Once Twitter Becomes 'X'

The billionaire's obsession with 'X' is well known

Elon Musk, the Twitter owner, dropped a bombshell today saying that he plans to rebrand the platform and do away with the iconic brand logo.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds. If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow”, the social media platform's owner tweeted. So, Twitter might soon be getting a total redesign and a new name, “X”, as Mr. Musk indicated.

He also responded to various queries from people who were curious to know about the upcoming changes at Twitter. A Twitter account called WOLF asked him, ''What will be the new name for a tweet once Twitter changes its name to X?'' Mr Musk replied saying, ''An X.''

See the tweet here:

What will be the new name for a tweet once Twitter changes its name to X? — WOLF (@WOLF_Financial) July 23, 2023

Whole Mars Catalog asked him, ''Will Twitter be run off the http://x.com domain?''

''Of course'', was the reply.

Of course — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

The billionaire's obsession with 'X'- the one-letter name he's used repeatedly in company and product names is well-known. Mr. Musk bought Twitter last year for $44 billion and merged the company into an entity called X Corp. He wants to build on his ultimate vision of the X “everything app”, similar to China's WeChat, offering services including mobile payments and social media under one umbrella.

He also joked about it in a tweet, and wrote, ''Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X,'' along with a picture of him making an X formation with his hands.

Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X pic.twitter.com/nwB2tEfLr8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

In October last year, he had tweeted, “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app”.

He had also mentioned 'X' while welcoming new CEO Linda Yaccarino in April. He wrote, "Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app".

The rebrand is the latest change to Twitter by Mr. Musk since he acquired the company in October 2022 for $44 billion. His move to change Twitter's logo to an “X” also comes as Twitter faces new competition from Meta's new app, Threads, launched earlier this month.