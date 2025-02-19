"Everybody Dies, But...": Elon Musk Responds To Assassination Threat

Elon Musk has responded to a viral TikTok video in which a content creator implied that someone should assassinate the Tesla CEO and US President Donald Trump. The video, shared on X by the conservative account 'Libs of TikTok', caught the attention of Musk, who responded with, "Everybody dies, but not everybody lives."

Everybody dies, but not everybody lives https://t.co/rYtoq01ygH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025

In the video, the TikToker made alarming statements, suggesting that someone should "take one for the team" and "go make history" by targeting Musk and Trump.

The man started by saying that "all the Elon Trump stuff" was "getting to a point". "Somebody is going to have to (assassinate them), preferably someone who's already doing it. Somebody's going to have to just throw their life away on this one," he said.

"You know who you are. So just buck up and do your duty," the creator added.

The video was shared with the caption, "TikToker calls for Elon and Trump to be assassinated," tagging the FBI and the US Secret Service.

This incident comes months after Musk faced another threat on X. In that case, a user named Bill Shea shared a screenshot from 'Republicans Against Trump', which compared Musk to George Soros. Shea added a cryptic remark: "He's a CEO. Do with that information as you will."

The post gained massive traction before Shea's account was deactivated, likely due to backlash. It came around the same time as the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, allegedly carried out by 26-year-old Ivy League graduate Luigi Mangione.

The latest threat also follows the assassination attempt on Donald Trump last year. On July 13, 2024, while speaking at a campaign rally near Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump was shot in the upper right ear by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who fired eight rounds from an AR-15-style rifle.

The attack killed a 50-year-old audience member and left two others critically injured. The Secret Service's Counter Sniper Team fatally shot Crooks seconds later, and Trump was rushed to Butler Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and later released.

