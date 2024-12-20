Elon Musk Faces Assassination Threat? "He's A CEO" Cryptic Post Viral

A post shared on X (formerly Twitter) has gone viral, igniting controversy after a user appeared to call for the assassination of Elon Musk.

The tweet has prompted accusations that the social media user, Bill Shea, indirectly suggested harm against Elon Musk.

Bill Shea shared a screenshot from the X page, 'Republicans against Trump,' which contained a statement comparing Elon Musk to George Soros. It read, "Elon Musk is literally everything MAGA Republicans accused George Soros of doing."

At the time of sharing the post, Bill Shea added a comment, "Folks, please do not forget Musk is a CEO of several companies. I say again, he's a CEO. Do with that information as you will."

The tweet has spread like wildfire on the Elon Musk-owned platform. Bill Shea's account was subsequently deactivated, likely in response to the huge negative attention the post generated.

This incident has emerged in the wake of the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, a crime allegedly carried out by Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old Ivy League graduate from a well-known Baltimore family.

Luigi Mangione's actions have ignited a heated debate, with certain online communities praising him as a symbol of protest against the perceived flaws within the US healthcare system. His actions have given rise to an ongoing conversation about the influence of CEOs and their role in shaping public policy, further polarising opinions.

The controversy surrounding Luigi Mangione was amplified when a "lookalike contest" was held in New York City, the location of Mr Thompson's death, by those who sympathised with his cause.

The situation took another turn when former Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz stoked further controversy on Bluesky. Ms Lorenz shared an image with the caption "CEO DOWN," and used the opportunity to criticise the role of insurance executives in perpetuating harm.

This question presupposes something that I'm not sure should be taken for granted. https://t.co/P4KI7SeCHL — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 5, 2024

While Ms Lorenz clarified that she does not support violence, she added the necessity of holding those responsible for systemic injustices accountable for their actions.