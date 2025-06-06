Is Elon Musk Open To Reconciliation With Trump? A Look At His X Posts

After what was an unprecedented and public verbal duel, some posts on X by Elon Musk seem to tell a different story. A day after the Tesla CEO and US President went all guns blazing against each other, there are signs of a thaw.

In a post on X, American hedge fund manager Bill Ackman wrote, “I support @realDonaldTrump and @elonmusk and they should make peace for the benefit of our great country. We are much stronger together than apart.”

I support @realDonaldTrump and @elonmusk and they should make peace for the benefit of our great country.



We are much stronger together than apart. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) June 5, 2025

To this, the SpaceX chief replied that Ackman was “not wrong,” signalling he was open to reconciliation.

You're not wrong — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2025

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2025

Officials from the Trump administration also hoped to restore normalcy between them. White House aides have scheduled a call with the Tesla chief to broker peace between him and the US President, according to a Politico report.

In a statement to Politico, speaking about the public feud, Trump said, “Oh it's okay.” “It's going very well, never done better.”

On Thursday, Trump and Musk sparred over the US government's “big beautiful bill,” which is now in the Senate.

The billionaire called the bill an "abomination, adding it would increase the federal deficit.



Following Musk's criticism, the US President said he was "very disappointed in Elon". He even claimed that the world's richest man was suffering from "Trump derangement syndrome."

Later, the 78-year-old called Musk “crazy” and threatened to cancel federal contracts given to his companies.

Musk countered, pledging to decommission the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft used by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). He backtracked on his comments a few hours later.

Musk was formerly charged with implementing cuts in US federal spending as the overseer of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). He left the position on May 31 to focus on his work commitments.

Tesla's shares fell sharply on Thursday. The spat between Trump and Musk wiped out over $150 billion from Tesla's market value, the biggest drop in one session. After reports of a thaw emerged, the stock managed to claw back, rising as much as 5 per cent in premarket trading, as per Reuters.

The shares pared gains briefly after a White House official informed the media outlet that no plans for a call between Musk and Trump were scheduled for Friday.