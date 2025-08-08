Opinion | Trump, Tughlaq, Tariffs: The Dangers Of Strength Without Sense
Like Trump, Tughlaq was often described as an erratic ruler with no shortage of ambition but a chronic inability to foresee the consequences. That's their paradox: strength without strategy, vision without realism.
President Donald Trump's announcement of a punitive 50% tariff on India for its continued purchase of Russian oil is a dejà vu for Delhi from a very different century. Impulsive, poorly thought through, and oblivious to the complex realities of modern geopolitics, the decision bears an uncanny resemblance to the 14th-century decisions of Muhammad bin Tughlaq, the eccentric Sultan of Delhi, whose reign is synonymous with grand ideas that ended in spectacular failure.
Like Trump, Tughlaq was often described as an erratic ruler with no shortage of ambition but a chronic inability to foresee the consequences. Among his most infamous decisions was the attempt to shift his entire capital from Delhi to Daulatabad, a logistical nightmare that hollowed out the empire, alienated his subjects, and caused massive disruption. And just like Trump, Tughlaq is also said to have been exceptionally touchy. If anyone thinks that the US tariffs are not a response to India's refusal to pander to Trump's endless ceasefire claims, they are missing an important and obvious aspect of Trump's personality.
For The Love Of Drama
Trump's tariff on India seems driven less by strategic calculation and more by the optics of dominance and disciplining. The move might resonate with specific domestic constituencies, but ultimately ignores the web of modern global interdependence. The irony here is bitter. In a multipolar world, where rising powers like India balance ties across the geopolitical spectrum and are unwilling to be pawns in a binary global order, Trump's action smacks of medieval absolutism. A zero-sum worldview that confuses punishment for diplomacy.
Just like India's policy of strategic non-alignment, Vietnam's "Bamboo Diplomacy," rooted in a 2016 speech by former leader Nguyen Phu Trong, offers a case study in pragmatic, non-aligned foreign policy. Despite a shared communist heritage with China and long-standing ties to Russia, Hanoi has taken a cautious, flexible stance on Ukraine, while simultaneously deepening its relationships with the West, including Washington. Vietnam's tariff stands at 20%.
Trump's tariff tantrum exposes that he doesn't understand this chaotic, overlapping world order. By punishing India for engaging with Russia - a country it has long-standing defence and energy ties with - Trump is effectively demanding loyalty in a geopolitical climate where exclusive allegiances are a relic of the past.
Let's Be Real
India's balancing act is illustrative. It continues to court investment from the West, primarily through revived EU-India trade talks, while also purchasing discounted Russian crude to stabilise its own economy. The EU, for its part, has been struggling to transition away from Russian energy - a process that will take years and substantial investment. (As yet, the EU has not been punished by Washington's Tughlaq for it.) No serious European policymaker today would suggest punishing India for its energy calculus. Economic realities and corresponding energy needs don't bend easily to moral imperatives or geopolitical ultimatums.
Trump, however, prefers the politics of spectacle over the nuance of diplomacy. The Oval Office scene with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet been forgotten. The Pew Research Centre's recent survey across 24 countries shows just how divisive his leadership style remains. Majorities in 19 countries expressed little or no confidence in his ability to handle global affairs. Large numbers view him as a "strong leader" - a testament to the endurance of the strongman archetype. Strong leaders can build states, but they can also leave a trail of international chaos.
Trump, Like Tughlaq
This is the paradox of Trump - and of Tughlaq before him. Strength without strategy. Vision without realism. Leadership that inspires awe and fear but leaves rubble in its wake. This dichotomy - admired for strength, distrusted for decisions - is also a warning. It suggests that global leadership today is dangerously susceptible to theatrics. In an age where multipolarity is taking root, where countries like India and Vietnam are crafting non-exclusive partnerships and resisting bloc politics, the Trumpian impulse to enforce allegiance through economic threats feels not just outdated, but counterproductive.
Muhammad bin Tughlaq's name endures not for the empire he built, but for the opportunities he squandered and the chaos he sowed. If Donald Trump wishes to avoid a similar legacy in foreign policy, he would do well to remember that strength without sense is no virtue - and that in today's world, the game is not domination, but collaboration. The Global South is not waiting to be invited into alliances shaped in Washington, London, Brussels, or Berlin. It can also not be bullied into choosing sides in great power rivalries.
The transactional nature of American diplomacy rightly figured out the importance of India in the global order after a long iciness in bilateral relations. Previous dispensations in Washington recognised that sovereignty is not up for negotiation. Modern diplomacy requires treating partners as equals, not vassals. Trump has channelled only the erraticism of Tughlaq and not his wisdom or sophistication. India will definitely suffer after losing access to the largest market in the world, but what is the vision for the US? The billions in tariff dollars are not really flying into the US territory.
Of course, Tughlaq's downfall was ultimately hastened by his own people, weary of his inconsistencies and unpredictability.
(Nishtha Gautam is a Delhi-based academic and author)
Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author
-
Opinion | Hero To Villain To Hero Again: How Siraj Had The Last Laugh At The Oval
The 31-year-old, a genuine swing bowler and one who hardly missed his lengths on this tour, has got his five-for, and, much more importantly, vindication, stepping out of Jasprit Bumrah's shadow and saving the series for India.
-
Opinion | Trump Sends India-US Ties Back To The Drawing Board
For decades, the US had been striving to shed its perception in India as an unreliable partner. Now, in one fell swoop, Trump has reignited such questions.
-
Digital Fraud, Cybercriminals Stole Rs 23,000 Crore From Indians In 2024
Bank-related frauds have increased dramatically; the RBI reported a nearly eightfold jump in the first half of FY 2025/26 compared to the same period last year.
-
Crude Politics: Inside India-Russia Oil Ties Amid Trump's Tariff Tantrum
Before the Russia-Ukraine war, India's crude oil imports from Russia amounted to 0.2 per cent. Fast forward a few years, and Russian oil has surged to become India's top source.
-
Who Rules Under Oceans? US vs Russia Submarine Strength
As Russia and the US return to Cold War-era strategies amid rising tensions over trade and tariffs, here's a look at how they fare under the high seas.
-
Opinion | China, Now Trump: Pakistan And The Art Of Somehow Finding Patrons
Pakistan has successfully lobbied Western capitals into believing in its indispensability in the regional strategic landscape. The US continues to buy this narrative for various reasons, not discounting the naivete among them.
-
From Cow Dung To Cosmos: How India Gave The World Direct-To-Home Television
A collaboration between ISRO and NASA, SITE not only revolutionised rural education but also laid the foundation for what the world now knows as direct-to-home (DTH) TV.
-
Opinion | A Rude Awakening For India: Navigating The Trumpian Tempest - By Shashi Tharoor
To simply buckle under US pressure would be a profound miscalculation for India, yielding not just economic ground but strategic dignity.
-
Opinion | Trump Tariffs: Diplomacy Is Dead. Long Live Social Media Theatrics
Trump's playbook is vintage. He first extends his hand as a friend, then strikes with the force of a bully. His tariffs are not about the principle of fairness. They are a blunt instrument wielded for selfish reasons, for dominance and spectacle.
-
Donald Trump Snubs India, Signs Oil Deal With Pak. What Does This Mean?
The US helping Pak is saying to India - 'toe the line or risk your enemy being strengthened upsetting a key ally (i.e., Washington) while you negotiate a trade deal'.