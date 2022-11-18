'Not Super Worried': Elon Musk On Mass Resignations At Twitter

Elon Musk today said that he was not worried even as employee departures were multiplying at Twitter after his ultimatum asking staff to commit to "hardcore" work.

"The best people are staying, so I'm not super worried," Musk tweeted hours after reports that the social media company had shut its offices due to mass resignations.

Hundreds of Twitter employees resigned today after Musk gave them an ultimatum to either commit to the company's new "hardcore" work environment or leave. So many employees opted to take severance that the company was forced to temporarily close its office.

Musk has come under fire for radical changes at Twitter, which he bought for $44 billion late last month.

He had already fired half of the company's 7,500 staff, scrapped a work-from-home policy, and imposed long hours, all while his attempts to overhaul Twitter have faced chaos and delays.

His stumbling attempts to revamp user verification with a controversial subscription service have led to a slew of fake accounts and pranks, and prompted major advertisers to step away from the platform.