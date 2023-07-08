Elon Musk Responds To His Parody Account's 'Lizard Boy' Tweet

Elon Musk has responded to a post shared by his parody account.

Elon Musk's spoof account on Twitter, Elon Musk (Parody), has been garnering a lot of attention on the Internet. This parody account is making waves amid the legal trouble between him and Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg.

Now, Mr Musk has responded to a post shared by his parody account. The tweet from the parody account came a day after Meta rolled out Threads, an Instagram app. It read, “I spent $44 billion for this app and now Lizard boy just decided to hit copy and paste. It's personal now. See you in the cage, Zuck [Mark Zuckerberg].”

Assuming that the tweet was shared by Elon Musk himself, the parody account managed to grasp more than 30 million views and around 60,000 retweets. In response to this, Elon Musk said, “So many people think this account is me.”

So many people think this account is me ???? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2023

When YouTuber MrBeast asked, “It's not?” Mr Musk responded with a “nope”. MrBeast became the first person to reach 1 million followers on Threads. He reached the “milestone at 2:42 p.m. (BST) / 9:42 a.m. (EST) on 6 July,” said Guinness World Records.

Nope — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2023

After Elon Musk's response, the parody account shared the screenshot of the tweets and wrote, “Sometimes I forget to switch accounts when I post.”

Sometimes I forget to switch accounts when I post pic.twitter.com/mGvPHkeNlJ — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 8, 2023

Earlier, Elon Musk's Parody account also wrote, “I should just copy and paste Instagram and see how Lizard boy feels then. I mean, I could do it?”

I should just copy and paste Instagram and see how Lizard boy feels then.



I mean, I could do it? — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Threads was threatened by a lawsuit, which claimed that this app violates Twitter's “intellectual property right.” In addition, Elon Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro has written to Mark Zuckerberg, accusing him of “unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property.”

Meta was also accused of hiring dozens of former Twitter employees, who “continue to have access to Twitter's trade secrets and other highly confidential information.” Alex Spiro's letter claimed that “Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights.”

In response to this, Meta claimed that the engineering team at Threads does not include any former Twitter employees.