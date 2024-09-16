Elon Musk After Trump Assassination Bid: 'No One Even Trying To...'

Reacting to the incident of an alleged assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, billionaire Elon Musk questioned why is no one trying to assassinate President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump was the target of an alleged assassination attempt on Sunday in Florida, the FBI said, with the Republican presidential candidate's campaign and law enforcement reporting he was safe and unharmed.

The US Secret Service confirmed one or more of its agents "opened fire on a gunman" located near the boundary of Trump's golf course, and that an "AK-47 style rifle" with a scope was recovered along with a GoPro video camera.

Responding to a post on X which read, "Why they want to kill Donald Trump?", Musk wrote: "And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala."

The Tesla and SpaceX chief is an open supporter of Trump as the latter is set to go head-to-head with Vice President Harris in the upcoming US Presidential elections in November.

According to authorities, there is still no confirmation whether the gunman, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, fired a weapon in the direction of the former president but Secret Service agents did fire on the suspect who was hiding in the bushes at the golf course.

"We are not sure right now if the individual was able to take a shot at our agents," said Rafael Barros, of the Secret Service, as quoted by news agency AFP.

The FBIsaid it is "investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump."

Officials praised the quick action of the Secret Service, an agency which has been under intense scrutiny since its apparent failure to detect and stop a gunman from shooting at Trump in Pennsylvania.