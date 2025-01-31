Elon Musk Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize For "Free Speech"

Billionaire Elon Musk has been nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for his free speech advocacy. European Parliament member Branko Grims said that a petition for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize had been submitted to the Norwegian Nobel Committee. The nomination was in recognition of Mr Musk's contributions to the fundamental human right of freedom of speech and peace, he said.



Mr Grims, a Slovenian politician, shared a screenshot of the confirmation email from the Norwegian Nobel Committee. It read, "Your nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 has been successfully submitted."



He expressed gratitude to co-proposers and everyone involved in the nomination process.

“The proposal that Mr. Elon Musk, for his consistent support for the fundamental human right of freedom of speech and thus for peace, receives the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, was successfully submitted today. Sincere thanks to all the co-proposers and everyone who helped with this challenging project!,” Grims wrote on X.



Earlier, in December, Mr Grims said that Musk deserved a Nobel Peace Prize for promoting "free speech." Speaking with Brussels Signal, the European Parliament member said, "I propose that Elon Musk receives the Nobel Peace Prize for the next year." The European Parliamentarian added the billionaire had done much more for the "freedom of speech, which is a basic human right," than anybody else in the third millennium.



In February 2024, Marius Nilsen, a Norwegian Member of Parliament, nominated Mr Musk for the honour.



At the time, the lawmaker said he picked the wealthiest man in the world for his "adamant defence of dialogue, free speech and (enabling) the possibility to express one's views' in a continuously more polarized world." Mr Nilsen added that Mr Musk's tech companies had helped "make the world a more connected and safer place."