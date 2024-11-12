Elon Musk Hits Out At Saturday Night Live After Being Mocked, Says Show "Has Been Dying Slowly"

Elon Musk has hit out at a Saturday Night Live (SNL) skit mocking him. The said episode aired on November 9, days after Donald Trump's win in the US presidential election that shocked the world. Both Mr Musk and Mr Trump were lampooned in the episode, with actors sarcastically sharing their support for the president-elect to avoid being put on his "enemies list". Mr Musk's character was portrayed by Dana Carvey, a regular SNL cast member. The episode was hosted by comedian and actor Bill Burr.

During the episode, comedian Kenan Thompson said, "If our planet falls apart, we can all go to Mars with the other man that we love and trust: Elon Musk." At this point, Carvey appears mimicking Mr Musk.

He wore a dark MAGA hat while jumping up and down with his hands in the air.

"Check it out: dark MAGA. Yeah! But seriously, I run the country now. America's going to be like one of my rockets. They're super cool and super fun, but there's a slight chance it could blow up and everybody dies. Haha!" said Carvey.

He also threw his hands in the air and exclaimed, "See you in the White House!"

The billionaire was not impressed by the skit and wrote "Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey," on X, replying under a clip.

Responding to another post, he wrote, "They are so mad that @realDonaldTrump won," and also added a few crying-laughing emojis.

"SNL has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality. Their last-ditch effort to cheat the equal airtime requirements and prop up Kamala before the election only helped sink her campaign further," another of his comments read.

Mr Musk had thrown his weight behind Mr Trump, urging voters to elect the Republican leader. He had even offered cash rewards to people who vote.

According to Bloomberg, Mr Musk's net worth has surpassed $300 billion for the first time in almost three years, as shares of Tesla Inc. soar on bets that his close ties with President-elect Donald Trump will bolster the company.

Tesla's stock has jumped 28per cent since Tuesday's close, increasing his wealth by $50 billion to $313.7 billion.