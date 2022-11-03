Elon Musk Hits Back After US Politician Slams Twitter Verification Fee

Elon Musk has caused a stir with his initial moves.

After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk has caused a stir with his initial moves. He also announced that verified Twitter users will be soon charged to keep their blue tick which has prompted reactions from many users of the platform. US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also took a dig at Elon Musk over the blue tick fee drawing a response from the Twitter CEO.

In her tweet, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote, “Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that “free speech” is actually an $8/mo subscription plan.”

Replying to the Congresswoman, Elon Musk reiterated his stance on the blue tick fee and quipped, “Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8”.

Just a day after sharing her views on the contentious matter, Ms Ocasio-Cortez shared another post claiming that her Twitter mentions/notifications stopped working following her exchange with Mr Musk. “Also my Twitter mentions/notifications conveniently aren't working tonight, so I was informed via text that I seem to have gotten under a certain billionaire's skin,” the politician wrote.

“Just a reminder that money will never buy your way out of insecurity, folks,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez added.

On the other hand, Elon Musk, in a tweet, highlighted the price of a sweatshirt listed on Ms Ocasio-Cortez's website. Sharing a picture of the product, he drew a circle over its price tag of $58.

While many have expressed their disapproval over charging $8 for the verified badge, Mr Musk has maintained that the fee is reasonable. He recently shared a meme on Twitter poking fun at those who are unwilling to shell out a fee for their blue tick.

After Elon Musk became the new owner of the microblogging platform, reports suggested that verified Twitter users will have to soon pay a fee to retain their blue tick, which authenticates the identity of the account holder.