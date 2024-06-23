Elon Musk Had Another Secret Child With Neuralink Employee: Report

A recent report claimed that a SpaceX employee alleged that Mr Musk had asked her to have his babies

Tesla and Neuralink CEO Elon Musk had another child with one of his employees earlier this year, reports suggest. Mr Musk and Shivon Zilis, head of Neuralink's special projects, had a third child together earlier this year, Bloomberg reported. The two already share a pair of twins who were born in 2021.

The tech billionaire has also filed a petition to change the children's names to "have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name."

Mr Musk has 11 living children who are publicly known: five with his first wife author Justine Musk, three with the musician Grimes, and three with Ms Zilis. He has said that the world faces an underpopulation crisis and people with high IQs should procreate."

"If people don't have more children, civilization is going to crumble. Mark my words,” he had said in 2021, the same year he had twins with Ms Zilis with one of his employees.

Mr Zilis has said Mr Musk encouraged her to have children and later offered to be the sperm donor. “I can't possibly think of genes I would prefer for my children,” Zilis is quoted as saying in “Elon Musk,” a biography by author Walter Isaacson.

On Thursday, he reposted a chart that claims Europe is suffering from a “fertility crisis,” saying “civilization may end with a bang or with a whimper (in adult diapers)".

A recent Wall Street Journal report claimed that a woman, who resigned from SpaceX in 2013, alleged that Mr Musk had asked her to have his babies, on multiple occasions.

The report also stated that the SpaceX CEO, who is accused of having sexual relationships with two of his employees, including an intern, had also exposed himself to a flight attendant in 2016 and offered to buy her a horse in exchange for sex acts.