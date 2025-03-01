Elon Musk Welcomes 14th Child, His 4th With Partner Shivon Zilis

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has confirmed the birth of his 14th child with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his company Neuralink. The two also share twins, Strider and Azure, 3, and daughter Arcadia, 1. Mr Musk has reacted to a post shared by Shivon Zilis on X (formerly Twitter). It revealed the arrival of their son, Seldon Lycurgus.

She tweeted, "Discussed with Elon [Musk] and, in light of beautiful Arcadia's birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much."

She ended her post with a red heart emoji.

https://x.com/shivon/status/1895564582778978426

♥️

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2025

The news of Elon Musk's newborn comes not long after Ashley St. Clair, a 26-year-old MAGA influencer, claimed that she had given birth to the tech billionaire's 13th child, a son referred to as "RSC" in court papers. Ms Clair, who has sued Elon Musk for sole custody, claimed that the Tesla boss has had no involvement in the child's upbringing, reported The Independent.

She also demanded a paternity test to confirm Elon Musk's parental role. A New York judge has ordered Mr Musk to respond to Ms Clair's demands for a paternity test by May 29, 2025.

14 children from different relationships

Elon Musk's family now includes at least 14 children.

Apart from his four children with Shivon Zilis, the tech billionaire has five children with his first wife, Justine Wilson, including twins Vivian and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian. Their first child, Nevada Alexander Musk, died at just 10 weeks old.

Mr Musk also shares three children with musician Grimes - sons X and Techno Mechanicus and a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl.

Mr Musk, who has previously spoken about his belief in the importance of procreation to combat what he perceives as a "population collapse," has been vocal about his pro-natalist stance. He has said that he believes large families are key to ensuring a sustainable future.

In line with his beliefs, Mr Musk has reportedly offered his sperm to friends and acquaintances.