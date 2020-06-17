Legal Name Of Elon Musk, Grimes' Baby Revealed On Birth Certificate: Report

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes' son was born on May 4. (File)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes' newborn son's legal name has been officially recorded on his birth certificate in the state of California in US, reports said.

Last month, the celebrity couple dominated the headlines for naming their son X AE A-12. He was born on May 4. Later, they made a slight change in the numeral part of the name, which is now written in the Roman format.

The name has now been officially recorded on his birth certificate as X AE A-XII Musk, according to a report by TMZ.

The change in the name came last month when an Instagram follower of the Canadian singer asked if she had considered changing the name of the child and she replied with, "X AE A-Xii."

However, the performer didn't provide further insight concerning the reason behind the change.

One of her followers responded: "Nice! Just removed the numbers to conform to California law."

To which Grimes wrote: "Roman numerals. Looks better tbh."

The 32-year-old singer also shared the name is pronounced "Ex - Eye."

In an interview with Bloomberg, the singer revealed she already has nicknamed their baby "Little X."

Previously, family law attorney David Glass told People magazine that while the original name was technically legal, California only accepts the use of the 26 letters in the English alphabet for baby names.

According to the report, the new mother previously took to Twitter and explained that the X represents "the unknown variable" and "AE, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)."

She also shared that part of the name is a tribute to the CIA's Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane, which has "no weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent."

As for the "A," it represents "Archangel," which is her favourite song and the number 12 represents the Chinese zodiac sign of the rat.