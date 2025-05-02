Elon Musk Reacts To Reports Of Stepping Down As Tesla CEO- What He Actually Said

Image for representation
Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has denied a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) claiming that the board of directors has begun searching for a new chief executive officer. Rejecting the report, the billionaire claimed that the report was "deliberately false." He further claimed that the newspaper breached journalistic ethics.
"It is an EXTREMELY BAD BREACH OF ETHICS that the @WSJ would publish a DELIBERATELY FALSE ARTICLE and fail to include an unequivocal denial beforehand by the Tesla board of directors," Elon Musk wrote in a post on the social media platform, X.
The post also shared, Tesla's tweet on X saying, "Earlier today, there was a media report erroneously claiming that the Tesla Board had contacted recruitment firms to initiate a CEO search at the company."
"This is absolutely false (and this was communicated to the media before the report was published)", it added. It further said, "The CEO of Tesla is Elon Musk and the Board is highly confident in his ability to continue executing on the exciting growth plan ahead."
Even after denial from Tesla and Elon Musk, the Wall Street Journal article offered details of what it described as mounting tensions within Tesla's leadership. It alleged concerns among board members regarding Musk's reduced focus on the company. Furthermore, there were concerns regarding issues like declining sales, falling profits, and controversial political entanglements.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the Tesla board has started to focus on a prominent executive search firm to explore potential successors, although it acknowledged that the current state of this process is uncertain and could not confirm whether Mr. Musk was informed of these discussions.
The article also indicated that during a meeting with the board, Musk did not resist when asked to make a public commitment to devote more time to Tesla. The report linked his political engagements, including his role as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency during the Trump administration, to a downturn in Tesla's public perception and stock value.
