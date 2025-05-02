Next-Gen Jeep Compass Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut

Next Gen Jeep Compass (Image Source- Quatrorodas)
The next generation of the Jeep Compass has been in the headlines for quite some time. The internet has been keen on discussing the design of the upcoming SUV based on the spy shots of test mules leaked earlier. However, most of these conversations were based on speculations, as the test mules were well-covered in camouflage. Putting an end to all such discussions, we have got an early glimpse of the SUV before its official debut. Here are all the design details of the upcoming vehicle.
The images shared by a Brazilian website, Quatrorodas, reveal various configurations of the SUV. There is a lime green version, which is likely to be the fully electric model as it has an "e" badge on the tailgate. Then there is a white model with black accents and a unique-looking front skid plate hinting at the Trailhawk version.
Diving deeper into the details of the design, the next-generation Jeep Compass has the aesthetics of its predecessor. However, there are also a few traces of the Avenger. It now comes with sharper LED lights with slim intakes on the front bumper. The SUV also has sharper fenders. To complement this, it gets a boxy design with a similar pattern on the wheel arches with plastic cladding. It also has a shorter front and rear overhang now.
Step inside and you are welcomed by a cabin with a new design with larger infotainment system, a row of buttons and a rotary knob. There is also a center console and dashboard, which also have aluminium-style accents. It also gets features like a double sunroof and a head-up display. The seat is upholstered in what seems like leather with contrast stitching.
Based on the STLA Medium architecture, the Jeep Compass will likely have an e-Hybrid, e-Hybrid plug-in, and fully electric options. The electric version will likely have a 73 kWh and 97 kWh battery pack option. With all of this, the SUV will be launching in the international market in early 2026. However, there is no official information on its launch in the Indian market.
