Tesla boss Elon Musk is cleared of fraud charges by the US court over 2018 tweet.

Jurors in San Francisco decided on Friday that Elon Musk did not commit fraud with 2018 tweets falsely claiming that he had funding in place to take Tesla private.

The tweets sent the Tesla share price on a rollercoaster ride, and Musk was sued by shareholders who said the tycoon acted recklessly in an effort to squeeze investors who had bet against the company.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)