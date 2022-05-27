Elon Musk Dares US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To Run This Poll On Twitter

In his most recent poll on Twitter, Elon Musk asked his more than 95 million followers whether they trusted billionaires or politicians less. He then challenged New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to conduct a similar poll among her supporters.

“Who do you trust less? Real question,” tweeted Mr Musk. The poll that had only two options — politicians and billionaires.

Who do you trust less? Real question. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2022

Mr Musk then challenged Ms Ocasio-Cortez to conduct a similar poll among her own followers. He tweeted, “I dare you to run the same poll with your followers.”

At the time of writing Ms Ocasio-Cortez hadn't yet responded to Mr Musk.

.@aoc I dare you to run the same poll with your followers — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2022

Over 2.3 million people have voted so far. With around 12 hours to go before the poll ends, more than 76 percent of the respondents identified “politicians” as being less trustworthy than billionaires. Around 24 percent of people opted for “billionaires”.

Mr Musk also wrote that using the term "billionaire" as a derogatory was "morally wrong & idiotic"

In a couple of other tweets, Mr Musk wrote that the use of the term “billionaire” as a pejorative was “morally wrong & dumb” if a person becomes a billionaire by building products that made millions of people happy.

Use of the word “billionaire” as a pejorative is morally wrong & dumb ???? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2022

If the reason for it is building products that make millions of people happy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2022

This is the latest in a series of spats between Mr Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, and Ms Ocasio-Cortez, who has consistently demanded that the wealthy people pay higher taxes.

On May 24, Ms Ocasio-Cortez had said that she was considering ditching her Tesla after Mr Musk poked fun at her in a Twitter dustup between the two last month.

In the Twitter spat last month, Ms Ocasio-Cortez had slammed a “billionaire with an ego problem” without taking names, to which Mr Musk responded, saying, ““Stop hitting on me, I'm really shy.”

Stop hitting on me, I'm really shy ☺️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

Then Mr Musk also poked fun at Ms Ocasio-Cortez's Met Gala costume from 2021, a white gown with the red phrase “Tax the Rich” printed across the back.

Can only read one side. Looks like “ax the itch”? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022

Coming back to Mr Musk's latest poll on politicians vs billionaires and dig at Ms Ocasio-Cortez, we can't wait for the Congresswoman to respond.