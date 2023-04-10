Elon Musk Covers Up 'W' In Twitter Sign Outside Headquarters. He Says...

Elon Musk covered the "W" in Twitter's sign outside the company's San Francisco office.

After replacing Twitter's blue bird logo with the doge meme and briefly restoring it, CEO Elon Musk has now covered the “W” in the microblogging platform's name outside the company's headquarters in San Francisco, US.

Sharing a photo of the changed Twitter sign, Elon Musk said, “Our landlord at SF HQ says we're legally required to keep the sign as Twitter and cannot remove “w”, so we painted its background colour. Problem solved.”

Our landlord at SF HQ says we're legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove “w”, so we painted it background color. Problem solved! pic.twitter.com/1iFjccTbUq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2023

In a subsequent tweet, Mr Musk wrote, "They tried to muffle our titter".

They tried to muffle our titter ???? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2023

A few days ago, photos of the Twitter sign did rounds on the Internet where users pointed out that the “W” in the name had been concealed.

“Elon Musk, in a remarkable show of maturity, has removed the "w" from Twitter's logo outside their San Francisco HQ. The company now reads as ‘Titter"”, a user wrote.

Elon Musk, in a remarkable show of maturity, has removed the "w" from Twitter's logo outside their San Francisco HQ. The company now reads as "Titter" pic.twitter.com/0i914uEygX — LeGate???? (@williamlegate) April 6, 2023

This is not the first time, Elon Musk has hinted at changing Twitter's name. Last year in April, he conducted a poll on Twitter asking users if the letter “W” should be deleted. He gave only two options in the poll - “Yes” and “Of course”.

This website is run by a child pic.twitter.com/UYWm3pvOPe — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) April 5, 2023

Mr Musk's latest post has drawn many reactions.

“Referring to the paint of the sign as “background colour” like it's CSS,” a person wrote.

Referring to the paint of the sign as “background color” like it's CSS ???? — Sahil Lavingia (@shl) April 10, 2023

“Titter is better,” the comment read.

Titter is better — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) April 10, 2023

“And here we thought you could never top your sink joke,” a user said.

And here we thought you could never top your sink joke — Gabe Hudson (@gabehudson) April 10, 2023

Another user asked, "Is the problem legal, or is the problem the reason the law might have been made, or is there actually not a real problem, or if there is, is it really the question?

is the problem legal, or is the problem the reason the law might have been made, or is there actually not a real problem, or if there is, is it really the question? — Michael Short (@shortmsgs) April 10, 2023

“Improvise, adapt, overcome,” a comment read.

One person suggested, “Landlord? Just buy the building, problem solved”.

Landlord? Just buy the building, problem solved. — Dirty Tesla (@DirtyTesLa) April 10, 2023

Last week, Twitter's blue bird logo was replaced with the Doge meme on the web version of the platform.