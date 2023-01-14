Elon Musk Confirms 'Bookmark Button' On Twitter Will Be Relocated

Elon Musk said that new changes will be implemented next week on Twitter.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed some of the changes that will be implemented on the micro-blogging platform from next week onwards.

Musk took to Twitter on Friday and shared the updates that will be coming to the site. He wrote, "Bookmark button moving to tweet details page, fixing image length crop & other minor bug fixes next week."

On Sunday, the tech mogul had hinted that the upcoming changes would make it "Easy to create folders to bookmark tweets into various categories".

He also announced the features which will appear in the 'first part' of a 'much larger UI overhaul'.

Prior to that, the SpaceX owner earlier announced "Significant backend server architecture changes" on the platform.

The update followed an outage of the microblogging platform in the wee hours of December 29. According to a report by Al Jazeera, the web version of the platform suffered a major outage. It was difficult for many users who were greeted with an error message when they tried signing in.

Meanwhile, the multi-billionaire has also announced that the new Twitter Policy will not only follow science but also question science, reasonably. "New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science," Musk tweeted.

