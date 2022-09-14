Elon Musk Claims His Tweets Are Being Suppressed, Asks Twitter CEO To Fix

Musk's tweets received no response from Twitter's support website or its CEO, Parag Agrawal.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, who is fighting a legal battle with Twitter, has claimed that his tweets are being suppressed. Tweeting out his accusation, Mr Musk has tagged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the verified official Twitter account asking them to address the problem. The Tesla boss has over 105 million followers on Twitter, and he believes that his tweets were not reaching a lot of people.

"My tweets are being suppressed. Please fix," Mr Musk said in his tweet.

Following the text tweet, he shared a medieval template meme, claiming that he was being "repressed."

The meme reads, "Help! Help! I am being repressed. "

Even when he uses an emoji, Mr Musk's tweets receive over a million likes and retweets, so it is extremely unlikely that his recent tweets will fail to gain traction on Twitter.

Twitter's support website or its CEO Parag Agrawal has so far not responded to Mr Musk's allegations.

After pulling out of the $44 billion deal, the billionaire is currently involved in a legal dispute with Twitter. The courtroom battle is scheduled to begin from October 17.

According to the lawsuit filed by Twitter, Mr Musk has broken his contract and created harm that no monetary fine could make up for.

Twitter has called his decision to back out of the agreement "a model of hypocrisy". The US court has refused to entertain Mr Musk's plea to postpone the case's proceedings until next year due to the complexity of the issue.

Interestingly, the Tesla chief claims that Twitter is censoring his posts came after Twitter shareholders approved Mr Musk's takeover of the business.