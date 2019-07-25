Elon Musk Changes Twitter Name To ''-1'', Followers Seek Explanation

SpaceX's Starhopper test vehicle attempts its first untethered test hop on July 24, 2019

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again confused his 27.6 million Twitter followers when he mysteriously changed his name to "-1" on the micro-blogging platform.

"What's the deal with -1? Can someone explain?" a puzzled user wrote on a meme that Musk shared after changing his name late Wednesday.

Some users tried to find a possible explanation for Musk's "-1" puzzle.

"His name is Elon and in(e) is 1. The Starship test of SpeceX has failed twice, hence 1-2 is -1," Shubham Pawar commented.

By mathematical reasoning, the natural constant "e" is a math constant -- the unique number whose natural log is equal to one.

Earlier on Wednesday, SpaceX fired up its "Starhopper" test rocket in Texas for its biggest hop yet, but the rocket aborted the flight just seconds into the attempt. Instead of hopping up about 65 feet (20 metres) as planned, the rocket belched flame and smoke, then shut down.

SpaceX's Starhopper test vehicle attempts its first untethered test hop on July 24, 2019 at the company's Boca Chica, Texas test site. The vehicle did not lift off as planned even then.

It appears Musk may be judging his efforts against the failure of his rocket tests.

However, Musk fans were quick to offer him some solace.

"Elon you ok man?" a user wrote.

"Change your name to infinity sign next because everyone needs you forever. We need you for infinitely," another added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.