Elon Musk Changes Name And Display Pic On X Again. Here's What 'Kekius Maximus' Means

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Elon Musk changed his display name to Kekius Maximus on X. The name change resulted in a 119% surge in Kekius Maximus coin value. Kekius Maximus is a meme-inspired token on Ethereum and Solana networks.

Days after changing his display name to "Gorklon Rust" on his social media platform X, Elon Musk has updated his name yet again, this time to "Kekius Maximus". The tech mogul offered no immediate explanation for the name or his new profile image, which shows him in armour, with "Emperor Kekius Maximus" written on it. However, the name change sent ripples through the cryptocurrency world, sending the value of Kekius Maximus meme coin skyrocketing. According to Binance, the meme coin rose in value by about 119% after the billionaire changed his X username.

This is the second time Musk changed his name to Kekius Maximus. The last time he changed his name was in December last year. Back then, he replaced his profile picture with the famous 'Pepe the Frog' meme. It showed 'Pepe the Frog' wearing golden armour and holding a video game controller.

After his name change, the meme coin was selling at around $0.005667 - representing a surge of 497.56 per cent in 24 hours. However, after Musk changed to his original avatar and name, the cryptocurrency's value plummeted to $0.001165, underscoring the extremely volatile characteristic of meme-based cryptocurrencies.

What is 'Kekius Maximus'?

'Kekius Maximus' is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency token operating on multiple blockchain platforms, including Ethereum and Solana. It recently emerged as a prominent entity in the cryptocurrency market, attracting attention from both investors and enthusiasts.

According to the BBC, "Kekius" appears to be a Latinisation of "kek", a word roughly equivalent to "laugh out loud" popularised by gamers but now often associated with the alt-right. "Kek" is also the name of the ancient Egyptian god of darkness, who is sometimes depicted with the head of a frog.

Many people would link "Maximus" to the name of Russell Crowe's heroic character in the film Gladiator, Maximus Decimus Meridius.

The link between Musk's profile name change and cryptocurrency is not yet clear.

Elon Musk changes name to 'Groklon Rust'

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Musk has changed his X profile's display name. Earlier this month, he changed his display name to "Gorklon Rust". He also changed his profile picture.

Social media users believe the changed name was a blend of Grok and Rust. While "Grok" is the AI chatbot created by Musk's AI startup xAI, "Rust" most likely refers to the Rust programming language, apparently a part of the company's technical infrastructure.

As soon as Musk changed his name to Gorklon Rust, the prices of GORK shot up almost 100 per cent in 24 hours. Earlier, it traded at Rs 2.62, and now the price is approximately Rs 5.24.