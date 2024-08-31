Explained: Why Brazil Supreme Court Judge Banned X And What Elon Musk Said

Brazil Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes and Elon Musk have been in a public feud for months

After a months-long standoff over disinformation, a Brazilian Supreme Court judge banned billionaire Elon Musk's social media network X in the country on Friday. The judge, Alexandre de Moraes, ordered the "immediate, complete and comprehensive suspension of the operation of" X in the country. He told the national communications agency to take "all necessary measures" to implement the order within 24 hours.

Alexandre de Moraes also threatened a fine of 50,000 reais ($8,900) to anyone who used "technological subterfuges" to get around the block, such as a VPN or the virtual private network.

The Elon Musk-Brazil Judge Controversy

The Elon Musk-Alexandre de Moraes controversy began when the Supreme Court judge ordered the suspension of several accounts on X, formerly known as Twitter, belonging to supporters of Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro, who tried to discredit the voting system in the 2022 election, which he lost.

Brazilian authorities are investigating whether Bolsonaro plotted a coup attempt to prevent current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from assuming office in January 2023.

In April, Moraes ordered an investigation of Musk, accusing him of reactivating some of the banned accounts.

X claims that Moraes threatened to arrest one of the company's legal representatives in Brazil if it did not comply.

Musk's platform had shut all of its Brazil offices due to what it called "censorship" by the judge, though its service had remained available for users in the country.

"We have a right to defend fundamental rights. Those who violate democracy, who violate fundamental human rights, whether in person or through social media, must be held accountable," Moraes said in a speech on Friday, apparently referring to X.

Ban On Elon Musk' X In Brazil

The Brazilian Supreme Court judge said the suspension would remain until all related court orders on X were complied with, including the payment of fines amounting to 18.5 million reais ($3.28 million), which he had previously slapped on the social media network for ignoring judicial orders.

The order will also be valid until a representative of the company in the country is appointed, he said.

Moraes also froze the financial assets of Musk's Starlink by issuing an order to block the accounts of the satellite internet network that has rapidly expanded the number of its users in Brazil.

On Wednesday, he told Musk he had 24 hours to find a new representative or he would face suspension. However, as the deadline passed, X said in a statement that it expected Moraes to shut it down "simply because we would not comply with his illegal orders to censor his political opponents."

X reportedly has more than 22 million users in Brazil.

What Elon Musk Said

Elon Musk, who took over X in 2022, reacted sharply to the ban and branded Alexandre de Moraes an "evil dictator cosplaying as a judge".

He also accused him of "trying to destroy democracy in Brazil."

"Free speech is the bedrock of democracy and an unelected pseudo-judge in Brazil is destroying it for political purposes," he wrote on X.

"They're shutting down the #1 source of truth in Brazil," Musk added.

(With agency inputs)