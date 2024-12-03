Elon Musk $55.8 Billion Tesla Pay Deal Again Rejected By US Judge

A Delaware judge on Monday upheld her decision to reject Elon Musk's massive $55.8 billion compensation package at Tesla, denying an attempt to restore the pay deal through a shareholder vote.

In a court filing, Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware's Court of Chancery ruled that Tesla's attempt to ratify Musk's compensation package through a June shareholder vote could not override her January decision striking down the package as excessive and unfair to shareholders.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)