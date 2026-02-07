"I Am Going to Die": US Family Sues Tesla After Young Driver Dies Unable To Escape

A young Tesla driver begged emergency services to save his life as he was trapped inside a burning car, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Tesla in the United States, according to New York Post.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday by the mother of 20 year old Samuel Tremblett, a Syracuse University student, who died after becoming trapped in a burning Tesla Model Y following a crash in Massachusetts last year.

Court documents reveal a distressing 911 call made by Tremblett moments after the accident. He told the operator he could not escape the vehicle and was struggling to breathe as flames spread, as per The Post.

"I am stuck in a car crash. I cannot get out. Please help me. I am going to die," he said during the call, according to the lawsuit.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on 29 October 2025 in Easton, Massachusetts. Tremblett's vehicle crossed into the southbound lane of Route 138 and struck a tree. While he survived the initial impact, the car immediately caught fire.

The lawsuit alleges that Tesla's electronic door handles failed, preventing Tremblett from escaping the vehicle. It claims the design is defective and unreasonably dangerous, particularly during electrical failures caused by crashes and fires.

Police arrived quickly but were unable to rescue him due to the intensity of the blaze. Officers reported multiple explosions from the vehicle, and it took several hours to fully extinguish the fire. Tremblett's remains were later found in the back seat.

Tesla vehicles use flush electronic door handles that rely on power to operate. Although a manual release exists, the lawsuit argues it is not clearly visible or easy to use in emergency situations.

The case references at least 15 similar deaths since 2016 involving Tesla vehicles where occupants were allegedly trapped after crashes. US safety regulators are currently investigating nearly 200,000 Tesla vehicles over door handle safety concerns.

China has announced a nationwide ban on automated car door handles, citing safety risks. Tesla has not publicly responded to the latest lawsuit.