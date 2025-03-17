Advertisement

Elon Musk 2.0? Pakistani Man Who Looks Like Tesla CEO Goes Viral

From his pointed jawline to intense eyes and mannerisms, the man looks every bit like Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Doppelganger of Elon Musk?

A video of a man enjoying a simple meal in Pakistan has taken the internet by storm. The reason? His striking resemblance to a younger version of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Posted on X with the caption, "Look at this doppelganger of Elon Musk is KPK, Pakistan. Elon Musk Khan Yousafzai", the clip shows the man having rice. One of his friends jokingly calls him "Elon Musk".

From his pointed jawline to his intense eyes and mannerisms, the man looked every bit like Elon Musk.

Responding to the post, one of the users posted a video of a Donald Trump doppelganger. In the clip, the man is seen selling kulfi in a unique musical way.

The man jokingly wrote, "Donald Trump starts new life in Pakistan," adding, "Pakistani TRUMP waiting to meet Elon bhai."

This was not the first time an Elon Musk doppelganger caught people's attention. Earlier, a black and white picture of Elon Musk's Pakistani lookalike wearing a salwar kurta surfaced on social media. 

The caption stated, "Rare photo of Elon Musk, who used to work as an electrician in a remote Pakistani village before moving to the US for better career prospects."

Some users called him Musk's twin, while others wondered if this photo was AI-generated.

Earlier in 2021, a Chinese man named Yilong Ma also sparked waves for his eerie resemblance to the SpaceX CEO.

The video posted on X showed the Musk doppelganger shirtless, wearing a pair of red boxing gloves and playfully demolishing his opponent-a person wearing a box on his head with a printout of Mark Zuckerberg's face on it.

