All About Elena Zhukova, 5th Wife Of Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch

Elena Zhukova is a retired molecular biologist.

Rupert Murdoch, 93, the media mogul who retired from the boards of Fox and News Corporation last year, tied the knot for the fifth time on Saturday with Elena Zhukova at his Moraga vineyard estate in Bel Air, Los Angeles.

All About Elena Zhukova;

Elena Zhukova is a retired molecular biologist, specialising in diabetes research. Her contributions in this field include work conducted at the University of California, Los Angeles. Originally from Moscow, the 67-year-old moved to the United States in 1991, during the final years of the Soviet Union. Ms Zhukova met Rupert Murdoch during a family gathering organised by his third former wife, Wendi Deng. Wendi Deng and Mr Murdoch were married for 14 years until their divorce in 2013. Elena Zhukova was previously married twice, once to Russian oil billionaire, Alexander Zhukov. They have a daughter together, Dasha Zhukova, 42. Ms Zhukova describes her family background as part of the "usual, normal Moscow intelligentsia," highlighting her roots and connection to the cultural and intellectual milieu of Moscow.

Rupert Murdoch divorced his fourth wife, supermodel Jerry Hall, in 2022. His past wives include Wendi Deng, Anna Murdoch Mann, and Patricia Booker, and he has a total of six children. Having retired from his chief role at News Corp last year, Mr Murdoch handed over the reins to his son Lachlan.

Despite his health concerns, the future of News Corp seems stable, governed by a family trust with Mr Murdoch and his four eldest children holding shares.