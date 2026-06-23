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Eiffel Tower To Close Early Due To Severe Heatwave

The Eiffel Tower, one of the most visited tourist attractions in the world, was on Tuesday set to close early because of a severe heatwave, its operator said.

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Eiffel Tower To Close Early Due To Severe Heatwave

The Eiffel Tower, one of the most visited tourist attractions in the world, was on Tuesday set to close early because of a severe heatwave, its operator said.

"Due to the high temperatures forecast, the Eiffel Tower will be adjusting its operations," the operator said. "The Eiffel Tower will exceptionally close at 4:00 pm."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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