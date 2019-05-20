Eiffel Tower Evacuated After Climber Spotted On Monument

The Eiffel Tower was evacuated on Monday afternoon after a person was spotted climbing up

The Eiffel Tower was evacuated on Monday afternoon after a person was spotted climbing up the Paris landmark, the company that operates the structure said.



La #tourEiffel est actuellement fermée jusqu nouvel ordre. Pour éviter une trop longue attente, nous conseillons nos visiteurs de reporter leur visite.

The Eiffel Tower is currently closed until further notice. We kindly advise our visitors to postpone their visit. - La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) May 20, 2019

"A climber has been spotted. It's the standard procedure: We have to stop the person, and in that case we evacuate the tower," an official told AFP, adding that police were on the scene.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.