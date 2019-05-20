Eiffel Tower Evacuated After Climber Spotted On Monument

"A climber has been spotted. It's the standard procedure: We have to stop the person, and in that case we evacuate the tower," an official told AFP, adding that police were on the scene.

World | | Updated: May 20, 2019 19:51 IST
The Eiffel Tower was evacuated on Monday afternoon after a person was spotted climbing up


Paris, France: 

The Eiffel Tower was evacuated on Monday afternoon after a person was spotted climbing up the Paris landmark, the company that operates the structure said.

