29-Year-Old Lawmaker Shot Dead While Making Video On Ecuador's Poor Roads

A councillor in Ecuador was shot dead soon after she chaired a crucial meeting on Wednesday.



Diana Carnero, 29, was attacked when she was recording a video about the poor road conditions in Guayas' Naranjal.

She was shot in the head by two men who came on a motorcycle. "Two male suspects approached her on a motorcycle and shot her in the head before fleeing," the police said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead on arrival.

Police said no arrests have been made in the case so far and a search is on to trace the accused.

Her murder has triggered a shockwave across the nation.

"Diana was 29 years old. This is a nightmare. When you have children of that age, you understand what their parents must be suffering. They cut short the life of a promise for Naranjal and the Homeland. What a disgrace!," posted former President Rafael Correa.

Guayaquil deputy mayor Blanca Lopez also wrote on X, saying: "This must end, wanting better days for our cantons, provinces and country cannot mean putting our lives at risk."

Diana Carnero's death is the latest in a string of political violence.

President Daniel Noboa had last month declared a state of emergency amid a surge in violence attributed to organised crime groups. Mobsters had warned anyone found outside after 11pm "will be executed".