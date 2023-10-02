Eating Ultra-Processed Foods Could Lead To Depression, Study Finds

The study authors evaluated ultra-processed food consumption and categorised them into different types.

Here is another cautionary message for those who enjoy consuming highly processed foods. While previous studies have claimed that such foods can have adverse effects on health, including an increased risk of strokes, heart attacks and elevated blood pressure, a latest comprehensive study has again linked a potential linked the consumption of ultra-processed foods and beverages containing artificial sweeteners to an increased likelihood of experiencing depression, as reported by The Guardian.

It was conducted by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School using data from one of the largest studies into women's long-term health in the United States. They examined the dietary habits and mental health of over 30,000 primarily middle-aged white women between 2003 and 2017, all of whom did not have depression at the beginning of the study.

The study authors assessed the overall consumption of ultra-processed foods and categorised them into various types, including processed grain products, sugary snacks, pre-packaged meals, fats and sauces, highly processed dairy items, savoury snacks, processed meats, beverages, and artificial sweeteners.

They then compared the incidence of depression among women based on their consumption of ultra-processed foods, while taking into account other factors such as overall health, lifestyle, and socio-economic risks for depression. The research, published in the US journal JAMA Network Open, revealed that women who consumed nine or more servings of ultra-processed foods per day had a 49 per cent higher risk of depression compared to those who consumed fewer than four servings daily. Additionally, those who reduced their intake of ultra-processed foods by at least three servings a day were less likely to develop depression compared to those with relatively stable consumption.

The study concluded, "These findings suggest that a higher intake of ultra-processed foods, particularly those containing artificial sweeteners and artificially sweetened beverages, is associated with an increased risk of depression." The authors pointed out that experimental studies have demonstrated that artificial sweeteners may affect certain signaling molecules in the brain that are crucial for mood regulation.

Keith Frayn, emeritus professor of human metabolism at the University of Oxford, expressed concern about the clear association between artificial sweeteners and depression, telling The Guardian, "This adds to growing concerns about artificial sweeteners and cardiometabolic health. The connection with depression requires further research to understand how it may be triggered."